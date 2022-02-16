Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 10,037 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WESCO International worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Stephens upped their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE:WCC opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

