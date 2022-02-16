Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 11,536 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

