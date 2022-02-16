Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $19,874,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $16,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $13,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

EWCZ opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. European Wax Center Inc has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

