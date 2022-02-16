Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,741 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of CONMED worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNMD opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

