Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.55 and a one year high of $213.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.