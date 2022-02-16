Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,148 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.