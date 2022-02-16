Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 108,558 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,558 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.46% of PubMatic worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 16.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $2,529,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,304. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

