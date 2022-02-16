Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $179.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.