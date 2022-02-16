Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 21,904 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,904 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.56% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MSOS opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

