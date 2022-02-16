Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 21,990 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 96,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

