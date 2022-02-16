Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,199 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Bill.com by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,695,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $253.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

