Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 358,010 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,010 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.