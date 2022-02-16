Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,449 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

