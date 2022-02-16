Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,203 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,941,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $335,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.