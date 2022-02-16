Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:BYD opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

