Nevro (NVRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.