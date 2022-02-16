New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 1,024 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00.

NEWR stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. 1,261,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

