New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $128,648.88 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58.

NEWR stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,533. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

