New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Financial Analysis

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Relic and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10% Smartsheet -29.13% -24.34% -13.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Relic and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Smartsheet 0 2 12 0 2.86

New Relic currently has a consensus target price of $109.88, suggesting a potential upside of 57.32%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $89.92, suggesting a potential upside of 45.62%. Given New Relic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Relic is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Risk and Volatility

New Relic has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Relic and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 6.92 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -17.73 Smartsheet $385.51 million 20.30 -$114.98 million ($1.17) -52.78

Smartsheet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Relic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smartsheet beats New Relic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

