Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 2,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

