Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

