Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) has been given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.71. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.35 and a twelve month high of C$15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.37.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
