NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.66, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

