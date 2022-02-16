NEXT Achieves Market Cap of $585,980.28 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $585,980.28 and $7,503.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00291385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002420 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

