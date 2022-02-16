NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

