NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 8,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,741. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO David William Sides bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $5,342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

