NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Down 12.4% This Week

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $22,781.91 and $31,479.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

