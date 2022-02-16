NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $497.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.59 million and the highest is $505.50 million. NICE posted sales of $438.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NICE by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

