Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.93 million, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.