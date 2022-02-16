Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Update

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,100 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 374,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $235.14. 478,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a twelve month low of $182.52 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

