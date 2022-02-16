NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €44.00 ($50.00) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.75 ($46.31).

NOEJ stock traded up €0.66 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.56 ($35.86). The company had a trading volume of 31,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. NORMA Group has a one year low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a one year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.96.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

