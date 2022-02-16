NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €47.00 ($53.41) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.75 ($46.31).

NORMA Group stock traded up €0.66 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.56 ($35.86). 31,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €29.82 ($33.89) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.96.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

