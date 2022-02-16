North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 41,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

