Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF)
See Also
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.