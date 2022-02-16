Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 28,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

