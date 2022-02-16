Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 28,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.