Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.52. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Norwood Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

