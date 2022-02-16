Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Up 1.8%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. 76,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 59,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.