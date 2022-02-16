NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.50

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.50 and traded as high as C$8.70. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 102,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.95.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total transaction of C$283,997.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,178,345.63. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total transaction of C$147,534.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 784,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,165,242.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,481 shares of company stock worth $1,536,505.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

