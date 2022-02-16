Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,503 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Novus Capital Co. II worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,406,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,905,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXU opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Novus Capital Co. II has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

