NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

