Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 372,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,879.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NUFMF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Nufarm has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $3.97.
About Nufarm
