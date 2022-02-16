Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-11.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.53. Nutrien also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$11.800 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.47.

NTR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. 2,869,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,774. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

