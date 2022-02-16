Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NTR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,774. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $77.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

