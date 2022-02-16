Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.43. 1,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.
Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)
Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
