Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.43. 1,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $27,290,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

