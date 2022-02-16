NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NVDA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.11. The stock had a trading volume of 72,444,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.20.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

