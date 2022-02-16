NVR (NYSE:NVR) Board Announces Share Repurchase Plan

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.

NVR traded up $50.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,113.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,525.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

