NVR (NYSE:NVR) Board Announces Share Repurchase Plan

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,437.40.
NVR traded up $50.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,113.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,525.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
