Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.68) to GBX 1,650 ($22.33) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.95.

OTCMKTS OCDGF remained flat at $$17.40 on Wednesday. 1,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

