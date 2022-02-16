ODP (ODP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ODP stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ODP by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ODP by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

