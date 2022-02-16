ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Hits $11,047.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.77 million and $11,047.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,645.00 or 0.99937746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00027548 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00019367 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00386637 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

