Odyssey Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $38,626.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

